Fotema

David Bliss֊ի կողմից
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.0.0 տարբերակի

3 օր առաջ
(Built մոտ 9 ժամ առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Տեղադրման չափը~62.67 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը27.77 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64, aarch64
Թեգեր՝
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak