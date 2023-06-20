Flathub Logo

Warp

Fina Wilke֊ի կողմից
drey.app
Տեղադրել

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.6.2 տարբերակի

15 օր առաջ
(Built 14 օր առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~6.6 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը2.9 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ64 906
Թեգեր՝
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormholelinuxflatpak