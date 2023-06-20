Elastic
Alice Mikhaylenko֊ի կողմից
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.1.4 տարբերակի
3 ամիս առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
Տեղադրման չափը~592.5 KiB
Ներբեռնման չափը177.88 KiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ5 876