Flathub Logo

Ear Tag

drey.app
Տեղադրել

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.5.1 տարբերակի

մոտ 2 ամիս առաջ
(Built մոտ 2 ամիս առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~7.52 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը2.71 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ24 363
Թեգեր՝
audiomusictagtaggertagginglinuxflatpak