Calculus

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Változások a(z) 1.5.2 verzióban

több mint 1 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~109 MB
Teljes letöltési méret34 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések10 696
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

