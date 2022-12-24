Calculus
készítette: Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
Változások a(z) 1.5.2 verzióban
több mint 1 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~109 MB
Teljes letöltési méret34 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések10 696
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót