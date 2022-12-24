WebArchives

A web archives viewer

A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.

Features:

  • List recently opened web archives
  • List available local web archives
  • List of web archives available to download
  • Print a page
  • Night mode (Darkreader)
  • Zoom controls
  • Search in page
  • History
  • Bookmarks
  • Search a page
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Multi-windows
  • Multi-tabs
  • Random page
  • Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
  • Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
  • Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)

Változások a(z) 0.4.2 verzióban

körülbelül 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~12 MB
Teljes letöltési méret4 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések8 444
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/birros/web-archives
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/birros/web-archives/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.birros.WebArchives

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.birros.WebArchives

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.birros.WebArchives
Címkék:
archiveofflineweb