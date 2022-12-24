VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Változások a(z) 1.6.1 verzióban

több mint 1 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~95 MB
Teljes letöltési méret19 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések6 193
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Súgóhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
appfileshttpserversharevala