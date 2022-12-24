Bookworm
készítette: Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Változások a(z) 1.1.2 verzióban
majdnem 4 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~149 MB
Teljes letöltési méret40 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések54 606
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót