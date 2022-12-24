Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

Teljes telepítési méret~100 KB
Teljes letöltési méret46 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések3 158
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
Súgóhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Hiba bejelentésehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
dynamicwallpaper