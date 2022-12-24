Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.
Változások a(z) 1.0.10 verzióban
3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~100 KB
Teljes letöltési méret46 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések3 158
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
