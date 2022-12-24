Sequeler

készítette: Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Változások a(z) 0.8.2 verzióban

majdnem 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~153 MB
Teljes letöltési méret41 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések27 082
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Súgóhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
