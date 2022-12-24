Sequeler
készítette: Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Változások a(z) 0.8.2 verzióban
majdnem 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~153 MB
Teljes letöltési méret41 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések27 082
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Telepítések idő szerint
