Byte
készítette: Alain M.
Rediscover your music
Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.
Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.
Handy features:
- Light and Dark themes.
- Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
- Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
- Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
- Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
- Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.
Változások a(z) 0.4.2 verzióban
körülbelül 3 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~99 MB
Teljes letöltési méret21 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések21 423
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Egyéb alkalmazások a következőtől: Alain M.
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót