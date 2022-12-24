Bless
készítette: Alexandros Frantzis
Gtk# Hex Editor
Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.
Változások a(z) 0.6.3 verzióban
több mint 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~89 MB
Teljes letöltési méret33 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések9 811
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Telepítések idő szerint
