Viper

készítette: 0neGal
@0negal a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Változások a(z) 1.7.3 verzióban

2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~240 MB
Teljes letöltési méret96 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések3 524
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper