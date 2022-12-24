Viper
készítette: 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Változások a(z) 1.7.3 verzióban
2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~240 MB
Teljes letöltési méret96 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések3 524
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót