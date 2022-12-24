Pinta
készítette: Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Változások a(z) 2.1.1 verzióban
4 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~103 MB
Teljes letöltési méret44 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések106 415
LicencMIT License
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót