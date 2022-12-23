Scram

Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis

SCRAM is a probabilistic risk analysis (PRA) tool. It can perform event tree analysis, static fault tree analysis, analysis with common cause failure models, probability calculations with importance analysis, and uncertainty analysis with Monte Carlo simulations. This tool can handle non-coherent fault trees, containing NOT logic.

SCRAM works with PRA models and constructs described in the Open-PSA Model Exchange Format.

A complementary GUI front-end is provided for visualization and manipulation of risk analysis models and reports.

Változások a(z) 0.16.2 verzióban

több mint 5 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~156 MB
Teljes letöltési méret25 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések945
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/Murmele/scram
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.scram

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.scram

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.scram
Címkék:
educationengineeringscience