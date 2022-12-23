Gittyup

készítette: Gittyup Community
@Murmele a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Változások a(z) v1.3.0 verzióban

2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~68 MB
Teljes letöltési méret28 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések38 824
LicencMIT License
Projekt honlapjahttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Súgóhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup