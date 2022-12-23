Forklift

Telepítés
Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Változások a(z) 1.0.0 verzióban

több mint 3 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~14 MB
Teljes letöltési méret5 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések12 619
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

