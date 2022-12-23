Forklift
Video and audio download application
Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.
Main Features:
- Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
- Download original files or
- Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc
Változások a(z) 1.0.0 verzióban
több mint 3 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~14 MB
Teljes letöltési méret5 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések12 619
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Telepítések idő szerint
