Gradience

készítette: Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Változások a(z) 0.4.1 verzióban

4 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~26 MB
Teljes letöltési méret9 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések56 784
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Súgóhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
adwcustomizeradwaita manager