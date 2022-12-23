Flacon

készítette: Flacon team
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files. To do this, it uses information from the appropriate CUE file. Besides, Flacon makes it possible to conveniently revise or specify tags both for all tracks at once or for each tag separately.

  • Supported input formats: WAV, FLAC, APE, WavPack, True Audio (TTA)
  • Supported output formats: FLAC, WAV, WavPack, AAC, OGG or MP3
  • Support of profiles, you can have different encoding options for different cases, such as maximum quality for your computer, and CD quality for your phone
  • Replay Gain analysis (album-gain and track-gain modes)
  • Multi-threaded conversion process
  • Automatic character set detection for CUE files
  • Generation of the pertrack CUE file in the output dir

Teljes telepítési méret~9 MB
Teljes letöltési méret5 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések35 012
LicencGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://flacon.github.io/
Súgóhttps://github.com/flacon/flacon/wiki
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/flacon/flacon
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Flacon

