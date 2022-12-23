Spedread

készítette: Naqua Darazaki
@Darazaki a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!

Read like a speedrunner!

This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.

Változások a(z) 2.4.2 verzióban

17 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~155 KB
Teljes letöltési méret42 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések2 155
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.Darazaki.Spedread
Címkék:
fastreadreadingspeed