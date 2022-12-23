Spedread
készítette: Naqua Darazaki
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
Read like a speedrunner!
This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.
Változások a(z) 2.4.2 verzióban
17 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~155 KB
Teljes letöltési méret42 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések2 155
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót