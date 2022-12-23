Mindustry

készítette: Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Változások a(z) 145.1 verzióban

4 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~256 MB
Teljes letöltési méret134 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések29 901
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Kapcsolatfelvételhttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Súgóhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

