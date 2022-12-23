Manga Reader
készítette: George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Változások a(z) 2.1.0 verzióban
2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~905 KB
Teljes letöltési méret491 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések7 137
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
