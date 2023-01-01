Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Változások a(z) 6.1.0 verzióban
2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~228 MB
Teljes letöltési méret228 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések0
LicencTulajdonosi