Boatswain

készítette: Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Változások a(z) 0.3.0 verzióban

4 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~2 MB
Teljes letöltési méret514 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések6 860
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Hiba bejelentésehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Futtatás

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
