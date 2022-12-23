Photo Editor
készítette: Endless
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!
Változások a(z) 1.0.2 verzióban
majdnem 5 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~270 MB
Teljes letöltési méret110 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések42 814
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Egyéb alkalmazások a következőtől: Endless
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót