EDuke32
készítette: Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.
Features include:
- Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
- Voxel assets
- Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
- Gamepad support
- Classic software rendering
EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.
Változások a(z) 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3 verzióban
14 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~23 MB
Teljes letöltési méret11 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések18 627
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 only
