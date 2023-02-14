Dave Gnukem

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Teljes telepítési méret~25 MB
Teljes letöltési méret20 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 639
LicencMIT License
Projekt honlapjahttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Gyakran ismételt kérdésekhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Futtatás

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
