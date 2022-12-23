DIY Layout Creator

készítette: Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
TelepítésTámogatás
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams

DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.

In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.

DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.

Változások a(z) 4.37.0 verzióban

körülbelül 2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~370 MB
Teljes letöltési méret140 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések20 889
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator
Súgóhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/tree/wiki
Gyakran ismételt kérdésekhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/blob/wiki/FAQ.md
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator

Futtatás

flatpak run com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator
Címkék:
edapcbschematics