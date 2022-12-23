syncBackup

készítette: Darhon Software
darhon.com
Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Változások a(z) 2.0.1 verzióban

körülbelül 1 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~4 MB
Teljes letöltési méret516 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések6 361
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

Egyéb alkalmazások a következőtől: Darhon Software

Darhon Finance

Manage your personal accounts
darhon.com

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

Futtatás

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup