StreamController
készítette: Core447
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support
StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.
App Features:
- Beautiful GTK4 Interface
- Plugin support
- Multi deck support
- Set background images & videos
- Set custom icons
Official Plugin Features:
- Send network requests
- Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
- Control OBS Studio
- Control your music
- Mix the volume of different apps
- Run commands
Változások a(z) 1.4.4-beta verzióban
6 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva körülbelül 13 órával ezelőtt)
Teljes telepítési méret~657.38 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret231.92 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64