Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Változások a(z) 1.1.67 verzióban

6 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~86 MB
Teljes letöltési méret38 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések612
LicencTulajdonosi
Projekt honlapjahttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr