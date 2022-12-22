BrickBuster

készítette: Claudio Cambra
Telepítés
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!

BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.

Változások a(z) 1.0 verzióban

körülbelül 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~37 MB
Teljes letöltési méret16 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések1 089
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

