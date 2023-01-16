Chess Clock

készítette: Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

Változások a(z) 0.5.0 verzióban

3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~146 KB
Teljes letöltési méret54 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 351
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
Hiba bejelentésehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Futtatás

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
Címkék:
chessclockgametimer