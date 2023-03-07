BYOD

Telepítés

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Változások a(z) 1.1.3 verzióban

5 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~9 MB
Teljes letöltési méret4 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések501
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://chowdsp.com/
Forráskód böngészésehttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Futtatás

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD