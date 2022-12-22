Vorta

Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Változások a(z) v0.8.12 verzióban

2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~52 MB
Teljes letöltési méret15 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések42 976
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Súgóhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Futtatás

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
Címkék:
borg