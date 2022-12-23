BlueJeans
készítette: BlueJeans Networks
BlueJeans Desktop App
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.
BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.
Változások a(z) 2.33.2 verzióban
körülbelül 1 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~109 MB
Teljes letöltési méret108 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések6 337
LicencTulajdonosi
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót