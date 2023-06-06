Blockstream Green

Telepítés

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.

Változások a(z) 1.2.0 verzióban

körülbelül 1 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~87 MB
Teljes letöltési méret36 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések190
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://blockstream.com/green
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.blockstream.Green

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.blockstream.Green

Futtatás

flatpak run com.blockstream.Green