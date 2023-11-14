Amiberry
készítette: BlitterStudio
An Amiga emulator for Linux
Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).
It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.
Változások a(z) 5.6.5 verzióban
4 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva 3 nappal ezelőtt)
- Változásnapló nincs megadva
Teljes telepítési méret~33.48 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret11.28 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 588