Amiberry

készítette: BlitterStudio
blitterstudio.com
An Amiga emulator for Linux

Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).

It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.

Változások a(z) 5.6.5 verzióban

4 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva 3 nappal ezelőtt)
  • Változásnapló nincs megadva

  • Közösségi összeállítás

    Ezt az alkalmazást önkéntesek közössége fejlesztette ki, és a(z) GNU General Public License v3.0 or later alatt került kiadásra.
    Részt vegyen
Teljes telepítési méret~33.48 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret11.28 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 588
