Simple Diary

készítette: Johan Bjäreholt
Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Változások a(z) v0.4.3 verzióban

8 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~582 KB
Teljes letöltési méret194 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések2 660
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Futtatás

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Címkék:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal