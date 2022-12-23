Password Calculator

Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret

This app calculates strong passwords for each alias from your single secret. No need to remember dozens of passwords any longer and no need for a password manager!

Változások a(z) 1.1 verzióban

körülbelül 6 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~65 MB
Teljes letöltési méret23 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések3 030
Licenczlib License
Projekt honlapjahttps://bixense.com/pwcalculator/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Futtatás

flatpak run com.bixense.PasswordCalculator