Bitwig Studio
készítette: Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Változások a(z) 4.4.10 verzióban
3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~513 MB
Teljes letöltési méret312 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések57 431
LicencTulajdonosi
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót