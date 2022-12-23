BiglyBT

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Változások a(z) 3.4.0.0 verzióban

körülbelül 1 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~213 MB
Teljes letöltési méret96 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések8 184
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://www.biglybt.com
Súgóhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Futtatás

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT