Beaver Notes
készítette: Daniele Rolli
Editor Showcase
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Változások a(z) 3.0.0 verzióban
körülbelül 1 hónappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva körülbelül 8 órával ezelőtt)
- Változásnapló nincs megadva
Teljes telepítési méret~269.25 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret108.95 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64, aarch64