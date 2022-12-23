Basemark GPU
készítette: Basemark Oy
GPU performance evaluation tool
Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.
This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.
Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.
Változások a(z) 1.2.3 verzióban
több mint 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~2.63 GB
Teljes letöltési méret1.28 GB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések33 678
LicencTulajdonosi
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót