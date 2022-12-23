Avocode

Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Változások a(z) 4.15.6-9624 verzióban

több mint 1 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~109 MB
Teljes letöltési méret104 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések3 987
Licenchttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Projekt honlapjahttps://avocode.com/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Kézi telepítés

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Futtatás

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode