Pinetime Flasher
készítette: Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link
This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:
- Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
- Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
- Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch
Változások a(z) 0.1 verzióban
körülbelül 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~8 MB
Teljes letöltési méret3 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 246
LicencMIT License
