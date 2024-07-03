Flathub Logo

Alpine Client

készítette: Crystal Development, LLC
alpineclient.com
Telepítés
Home screen

A lightweight Minecraft mod-pack

Alpine Client is an all-in-one modpack for Minecraft that offers a multitude of enhancements and optimizations to improve your gameplay. It brings together popular mods, exclusive features, player cosmetics, and multi-version support to curate the ultimate player experience.

Változások a(z) 1.6.0 verzióban

17 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva körülbelül 10 órával ezelőtt)
Kiadási megjegyzések

  • Közösségi összeállítás

    Ezt az alkalmazást önkéntesek közössége fejlesztette ki, és a(z) Mozilla Public License 2.0 alatt került kiadásra.
    Részt vegyen
Teljes telepítési méret~8.37 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret4.84 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64, aarch64
Címkék:
alpineclientminecraftlinuxflatpak