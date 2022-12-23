Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.
Változások a(z) 1.0.34.184 verzióban
több mint 5 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~113 MB
Teljes letöltési méret108 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések47 577
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót