MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

Teljes telepítési méret~113 MB
Teljes letöltési méret108 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések47 577
Licenchttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
Projekt honlapjahttps://albiononline.com/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

flatpak install flathub com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

flatpak run com.albiononline.AlbionOnline