Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Teljes telepítési méret~107 MB
Teljes letöltési méret83 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések11 128
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels