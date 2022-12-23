Metronome

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Futtatás

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
